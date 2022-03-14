Patna: Thirteen people have died due to consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar in the last five days with the latest incident taking place on March 13 where five people died in Bhagalpur.

According to police sources, those who died have been identified as Kundan Jha from Sabour police station limits, Kishore Yadav from Lodipur police station limits, Naveen Yadav, Ritesh Kumar from Babarganj police station limits and Avinash from Sajore police station limits. They further revealed that when the incident came to light, the family members of the deceased cremated the bodies to conceal the incident. Two persons lost their eyesight in the incident.

A similar incident took place on March 12 when four persons in different villages of the Vaikunthpur police station area of ​​the Gopalganj district allegedly died due to the consumption of spurious liquor. Police said that several others are in critical condition and have been hospitalised. The relatives of the deceased alleged that the death was caused by spurious liquor. However, SDPO and DM denied the allegation stating that death occurred due to consumption of spurious liquor.

Another incident took place on March 9 at Khap Tola village of Nautan Block in West Champaran district where two people died due to consumption of spurious liquor. Police said one person is in critical condition. The deceased have been identified as Ranjit Singh and Munna Singh.

According to police, the exact reason behind the deaths will only be revealed after the post-mortem reports arrive. The incidents have raised questions on the implementation of the ban on liquor in the state.

