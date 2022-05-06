Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022, began on Friday here. A total of 27 teams will be participating in the Championship in the 12-day tournament.

The participating teams are divided into eight pools. Teams in Pool A-Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Bihar, while Pool B-Haryana, Assam, and Bengal. Pool C consists of Punjab, Chattisgarh, and Tripura, while Pool D features Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry have been included in Pool E, while Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal, Andaman, and Nicobar have been slotted in Pool F. Pool G consists of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, and Gujarat, while Pool H has Odisha, Kerala, Telangana, and Himachal.

Speaking about the prospect of defending the title, Madhya Pradesh Coach Vandana Uikey said, "There will be a bit of pressure playing at home as the title defenders, but I think we are fully prepared, both mentally as well as physically. We will go game-by-game, our first target is to qualify for the quarters, and then approach the knockout stage depending on who we play against. Preparations have been fantastic, and players are excited to take part in the competition."

Meanwhile, the coach of last year's runners-up team, Haryana, Kuldeep Siwach said," We narrowly missed out on the title last year, but this time I am expecting that we will win the title and continue Haryana's legacy in the competition. We've been training for a long time, and we will certainly give our best to win the Title."

Speaking about her team's preparations for the competition, Punjab's Coach Yogita Bali said, "Preparations have been really great for the tournament. We have a good mix of young and experienced players. Around 10 players have recently got their exposure from Khelo India, so we have good momentum for this tournament. We finished third last year, but we hope to reach the Final this time." After eight days of pool matches, the quarter-finals will be played on May 14, 2022, the semi-finals will be held on May 16, 2022, and the Medal matches are scheduled for May 17, 2022.

(with Agency inputs)