Rampur: Over a century old antique electric bulbs at the Raza Library in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur are creating a buzz for standing the test of time. While modern-day bulbs turn defunct every now and then, the 125-year-old bulbs, at the Raza Library, which is working unstoppable must be special. The historic library of Rampur is known worldwide for its special features and the antique bulbs are one among them. The library was established in 1774 by the then Nawab of Rampur, Faizulla Khan.

This library has a collection of rare manuscripts, historical documents, Mughal period paintings, books, tools related to space science, and other valuable artifacts. You will find some rare texts in Arabic, and Persian language in this library. There is a huge stock of more than 60,000 books here. But the bulbs which lit the beautiful chandeliers inside the Durbar Hall of Raza Library are being especially adored.

The special types of bulbs were installed in the chandeliers once the current power transmission system was set up. Sadiq Islahi, director of Raza Library, says that the chandelier installed in the court hall is 125 years old and its bulbs are still working.

Sadiq Islahi tells that Nawab Faizulla Khan had his own powerhouse at that time. Shivendra Yadav, an electrical engineer working in Radico Khaitan, Rampur said that the bulbs were working for 125 years largely due to the uniform voltage from the power distribution system of the yore that would not fluctuate. “If there is no fluctuation in the power supply, then the life of all the electric appliances increases,” he said.

Yadav said that for the 220 volts in homes, if a servo stabilizer is used, then voltage fluctuation will be almost nil. Yadav, however, called the bulbs installed in Raza Library unique given that the normal life of LED or CFL bulbs is 5 to 10 years.