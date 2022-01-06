Amritsar: Hours after reports about 125 passengers of Air India flight tested Covid positive, the carrier issued a statement denying 'operating any flight from Rome directly.'

Clarifying the speculations Air India tweeted, "Several Media houses have reported that Passengers of Air India flight from Rome to Amritsar have been tested covid positive. This is wrong and baseless. Air India doesn't operate any flight from Rome currently."

Earlier, as many as 125 passengers, who arrived at Amristar airport from Milan, Italy, in an international chartered flight have tested positive for Covid on Thursday.

VK Seth, Amritsar Airport Director informed that a total of 179 passengers were on the flight. The passengers were tested negative 72 hours ago before their journey, but when their samples were taken at Amritsar airport, 124 passengers were found to be corona positive.

Balveer Singh, who came to receive his daughter at the airport said that her daughter was tested coronavirus positive even after taking two doses of vaccines.