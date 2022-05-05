Patiala: The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) in Patiala, Punjab, was declared a containment zone after 122 students tested positive for Covid-19. The infected students showed mild symptoms and were kept in isolation in separate blocks. The university authorities were asked to get hostels vacated by May 10.

Doctors of the University are keeping an eye on the situation and strict restrictions have been imposed. India has been witnessing a spike in daily Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks, with several cases being reported from schools and colleges across many states.

