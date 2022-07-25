Amritsar: A 120-year-old steam engine was brought to Jahajgarh by a scrap merchant of Amritsar. According to sources, the steam engine was manufactured by the Marshall Company of the UK in 1910. Varun Mahajan, the scrap trader of Jahajgarh, said that the steam engine was 120 years old and was working as a boiler in a factory.

Also read: 21 Afghan Sikhs, including an infant, arrive in India

Varun said that during the time of the British, these engines were seen on railway lines. He said that there was not a single stitch in the engine and was built with rivets. The scrap dealer appealed to the government to keep the engine as a national heritage so the youth become aware of it.