New Delhi: Afsheen Gul, a Pakistani teenager, whose neck was 90 degrees tilted was miraculously cured at Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital by Dr. Rajagopalan Krishnan. The surgery was complicated and involved four complex surgeries before her neck could be straightened.

A resident of Sindh province in Pakistan, Afsheen met with an unfortunate accident wherein she had fallen from her sister's arm when she was around 10 months old, leaving her neck tilted. Apart from the tilted neck, Afsheen also suffers from cerebral palsy. This made her condition even more severe.

Also read: Bihar: 17-year-old poor boy gets recognition from Google, Infosys

Her parents took her to a local doctor, but the situation only worsened with time. It was when Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan shared a post on social media asking people to help Afsheen that it caught Dr. Rajagopalan's attention. He decided to treat the girl free of cost and raised an online fundraiser for her.

The main surgery was done in February this year and she is now completely healthy. "If the treatment wasn't done at the right time, it would have become difficult for the child to survive", remarked Dr Krishnan, who treated Afsheen. He is still monitoring her health every week through video calls. "She is a little weak - and is still unable to go to school - but the doctor says that will get better with time," said Afsheen's brother Yaqoob Kumbar.

The story has warmed the hearts of many from both India and Pakistan -- countries that are usually at loggerheads with each other.