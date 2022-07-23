Poonch: A 12-year-old boy from Nakarkote village (near Loc) in the Poonch district got injured in a land mine explosion that happened on Saturday afternoon. At the time of the incident, the boy was grazing his cattle when un-knowingly he stepped over a landmine which triggered the blast, said an official.

The boy received splinter injuries and was immediately rushed to a Army's first aid center by the soldiers deployed under Poonch Brigade. Later, the boy was shifted to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable. The boy has been identified as Rizwan Khan (12), son of Younis Khan of Nakarkote village.

