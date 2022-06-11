Janjgir Champa (Chhattisgarh): A 12-year-old child Rahul Sahu belonging to Piharid village in Janjgir Champa district of Chhattisgarh, while playing at the backyard of his house, slipped and fell into a borewell, on Friday afternoon. The minor boy slipped into the 80-feet-deep borewell. He has been stuck at somewhere near 50 feet in the borewell. The rescue operation has been going on.

Not finding the child who was playing around in the backyard of the house, the parents made a frantic search. Later, the boy's screams were heard. They rushed towards the borewell to find that he was stuck inside. Then family members of the child dialed 112 for seeking assistance.

The NDRF personnel along with officials from the district and police administrations as well as health department officials have been engaged in carrying out rescue operations. The District Collector and SP are also monitoring the situation.

Read: Teenage boy rescued from borewell in Rajasthan village

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has also been keeping an eye on the rescue operation. In a tweet, the CM said, "Rescue operation is ongoing. Collective efforts are on to get 10-year-old Rahul out of the borewell. Senior officials of Janjgir-Champa district administration are there at the spot, we are all keeping an eye."