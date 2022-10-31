Chitradurga: A boy who was rehearsing the execution of Bhagat Singh for his school event at home has died accidentally at Karnataka's Chitradurga, police said. According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday night where the 12-year old Sanjay Gowda lost his life. The boy, a seventh standard student of SLV School, was assigned to play the lead role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. While rehearsing for the play at home when elder members were not present, the boy accidentally died, police said. (PTI)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)