Bengaluru: Karnataka reported 12 new Omicron infections today, taking the state's tally to 31, state health minister Dr. K Sudhakar confirmed.

Among the 12 cases, Bengaluru reported 10 cases, whereas a single case each was reported in Mangaluru and Mysore.

Four members from the same family tested positive for omicron. They reside in an apartment at Koramangala in Bengaluru. A woman traveller from the United Kingdom and three of her family members have been tested positive for Omicron. The apartment has been sealed down.

All four have been admitted to the city's Manipal hospital.

BBMP special (Health) Commissioner Trilok Chandra said that the BBMP is conducting tests for the apartment residents and now the apartment has been sealed.

"Mysore district reports first omicron case where a 9-year-old girl tested positive for the new variant. She is asymptomatic but she has been kept separately. Primary and secondary contacts of the girl are being traced," the Health Officer said.

Among the total 12 cases, seven patients were female and five were male members. Two among the whole group are minors.

When it comes to travel history, five among the 12 returned from the UK, whereas one each came back to India from Ghana, Denmark, Nigeria and Switzerland.