Amethi: As many as 12 passengers were injured at Amethi in Uttar Pradesh when a bus collided with a timbre-laden tractor-trailer on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway late on Saturday night. Police sources said that out of the 12 injured nine were admitted for treatment at Jagdish Pur Community Health Center.

They further revealed that out of the injured four were referred to the district hospital. Dr. Maghvendra Yadav of Jagdish Pur Community Health Center said that out of the injured nine were brought to the health centres out of which four critically injured persons including a pregnant woman have been referred to a district hospital while the rest were sent home after being provided with first aid.