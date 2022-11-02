Ayodhya: Around 12 devotees participating in the ongoing Kosi parikramas in UP's Ayodhya were injured in a stampede during the early morning hours on Wednesday. The injured were rushed to the Shri Ram Hospital, Ayodhya from where one of them was shifted to Lucknow in a critical condition. Four were under treatment while the rest were discharged after first aid.

According to the police, the 14 Kosi parikramas commenced at 12:48 am on Monday. As the crowd rush increased near 'Hanuman Cave', a stampede-like situation erupted which left 12 devotees injured. Five grievously injured devotees were identified as Bitti (70), Ramadevi (70), Kirti Kumari (40), Kalyana (60) and Savitri (60).

Chief Medical officer Chandra Bhushan Nath Tripathi said, "Five women were admitted to the district hospital at 4:00 am, four of them having minor injuries are being discharged after treatment while the fifth woman Savitri Devi who had injuries to her head and eyes was referred to Lucknow."