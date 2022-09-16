Unnao: At least a dozen people were killed and three others were injured in separate mishaps triggered by heavy rains in Kantha and Dilkusha areas of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night, officials said on Friday. As many as three people died after the roof of a kutcha house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Kantha village of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night.

According to the police, the incident happened on Thursday night at around 3 am when four family members were sleeping inside the kutcha house and due to heavy rainfall in the area, it collapsed. Those who were killed in the collapse have been identified as 20-year-old Ankit, four-year-old Ankush and six-year-old Unnati.

Their mother, who was also sleeping inside the room, suffered injuries. "As per the provisions, the pucca house will be constructed, shelter and food will be given till the new house is constructed. A relief of Rs 4 lakh will also be provided per child," said Ajit Jaiswal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

Circle Officer (CO) Vikramajit Singh, along with SO Suresh Singh, reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Meanwhile, nine people lost their lives and two others were injured after a wall collapsed on them in the Dilkusha area of Lucknow. The city has been witnessing water logging problems in many parts due to heavy rainfall. Commissioner Roshan Jacob inspected waterlogging issues after heavy rain lashed the city.