New Delhi: To mark the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham on December 13, the Bharatiya Janata Party has planned a two-day celebration 'Divya Kashi Bhavya Kashi' from December 13 to 14 in the PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP is planning to make this two-day event a mega show, CM's and deputy CM's of 12 BJP ruled states have been invited by the prime minister to attend the inauguration ceremony to be held in Varanasi on December 13.

During the "Ganga Arti" in the evening, all the leaders will accompany PM while he is taking the Ganga tour.

On the next day, PM will be holding a seminar on the topic of "good governance" where he will be interacting with all the CM's and Deputy CM's. It's expected that PM will also share some tips on Covid-19 management and promoting vaccination.

As per reports, PM could also visit the Swarved Mahamandir Dham, a big center of Vihangam Yoga and meditation in Varanasi, on December 14.

Probably, this would be the biggest event of PM in Uttar Pradesh before the announcement of the 'Model Code of Conduct' in the state.

So BJP is leaving no stone unturned in making this event grand as this project is also considered to be PM's dream project.

On Sunday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan undertook a cleanliness campaign by cleaning the statue of India's first deputy prime minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel at Maldahiya intersection in Varanasi.