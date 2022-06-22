Phagwara (Punjab): A bunch of hooligans damaged several cars in Phagwara during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The incident took place in Arjun Pura mohalla of the town. At least, a dozen cars were vandalised and houses attacked.

Hooligans damage several cars in Punjab

The incidents, according to the local inputs, took place at around 3 am on Wednesday. The residents of the area woke up to loud noises and the shattering of glass. However, as soon as the residents of the area came out together, the vandals fled the scene. Soon police officials reached the area and began investigating the case.