Vadodara: With a total of 12 bullet train stations under construction between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the work has picked up pace in Vadodara. These 12 stations will connect all the main city routes. With an operational speed of 320 kmph, a bullet train will cover the 508 km distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in just 2 hours and 7 minutes.

The station at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad will be constructed according to Japan's Shinkansen design. The entire project will require a total of 55 lakh metric tonnes of cement and 15 lakh metric tonnes of steel. Currently, the construction is active in a total of 8 districts in Gujarat.

As informed by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), out of the total 352 km route of the bullet train project in Gujarat, the construction of bridge piers of route has been completed across more than 100 km area, mainly comprising Kheda, Anand, and Vadodara areas.

The authorities further informed that the majority of work in Bharuch is also nearing its end, while the viaduct installation across the 9.2 km stretch near Navsari has been completed. The construction of the metro route bridge over Sabarmati, Mahi, Tapi, and Narmada rivers is also underway.

The installation of bullet trains has been a dream for Prime Minister Modi and is well on its way to execution. After this construction is completed, trains will be available every 20 minutes during peak hours and every 30 minutes during non-peak hours from 6 am to 12 midnight. NHSRCL will construct, manage and administer the project. So far, Rs 5,707 crore has been paid for land acquisition in Gujarat and over Rs 2,110 crore in Maharashtra.