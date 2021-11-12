New Delhi: The 11th round of political consultations and the 8th round of strategic dialogue between the Foreign Ministries of India and Vietnam was held online between Riva Ganguly Das, Secretary (East), Minister of External Affairs and Vice Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dzung of Vietnam on Friday.

Both sides reviewed the recent developments in the India-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership guided by the "Joint Vision for Peace, Prosperity and People” adopted by the Prime Ministers of India and Vietnam during their virtual summit in December 2020 and the plan of action for 2021-2023 signed by their Foreign Ministers.

They expressed satisfaction over the sustained momentum in their multifaceted bilateral relations, despite the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, with frequent high-level engagements through virtual platforms. They also discussed future cooperation agendas, including high-level exchanges and celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of India-Vietnam Diplomatic Relations in 2022. Both sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and explored new opportunities for partnership to support an economic revival in each other’s country.

Secretary (East) reaffirmed India’s development and capacity building assistance to Vietnam through initiatives such as Quick Impact Projects, ITEC and e-ITEC initiatives, PhD fellowships, digital connectivity and heritage conservation. Both sides expressed satisfaction over their close coordination at multilateral forums, including at the UN Security Council, where both India and Vietnam are concurrently serving as non-permanent members. They also agreed to enhance their bilateral cooperation in line with India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and the ASEAN’s Outlook on Indo-Pacific to achieve shared security, prosperity and growth for all in the region.

