Lahaul Spiti: At least 119 people, including seven children and 48 women, were rescued after a heavy avalanche blocked the road they were travelling in the Tindi Kilar area of district Lahaul Spiti in Himachal Pradesh on Monday evening, officials said.

According to police, the avalanche occurred near the Rohli drain blocking the road thereby trapping the 119 travellers in 16 vehicles on both sides of the road. Later, a rescue team was formed from the police post in Tindi, along with the local people, to rescue the stranded travellers.



SP Lahaul Spiti Manav Verma said that the rescue operation was launched within 45 minutes of the avalanche. He said the 119 passengers travelling in small vehicles between Kullu and Pangi were later shifted to safer locations. Arrangements have been made for 14 persons to stay in Rohali by putting up tents for them, the SP added.

The officials, who were also informed about the avalanche, have started the road clearance work.

