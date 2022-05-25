Chandigarh (Punjab): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that the education model of Punjab would be a new model after Delhi smart schools will now be present across the state after the opening of Mohalla Clinics.

In order to improve the standard of education, the Education Department of Punjab Government has so far identified 100 areas. Efforts are being made by the state government to select the place where smart schools would be set up in 117 Assembly Constituencies before the budget. Under this, all government schools will be upgraded one after the other.

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Punjab Education Minister of the new state government of the Aam Aadmi Party has started to work with a team in this regard. Under the project, smart schools would be equipped with smart classrooms.

The main purpose of these smart schools will be to try to make government schools better equipped with modern facilities than private schools. So that the children can get a good education and not be deprived of all the facilities. The government has also selected some schools which have somewhat better infrastructure.

Addressing the media Punjab Education Minister said, " Education Department of Punjab Government has identified 100 areas where smart schools would be built with smart classrooms. The flagship project of the AAP government will be started by allocating a fixed amount in this regard in the Budget next month."

Students will be provided modern facilities in these smart classrooms with digital boards, big tables, well-equipped labs, better and modern libraries and well-trained teachers. Indoor and outdoor games will also be organized keeping in view the health of the students.

Students will get better facilities in smart schools that will enable them to complete their studies in a better way. There will also be special infrastructure and facilities for children with disabilities and special needs so that they can also complete their studies in a better way.