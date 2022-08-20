Mumbai: The traditional 'Dahi handi' celebrations in Mumbai on the occasion of Janmashtami were marred by mishaps with at least 116 Govindas, the people forming the Dahi Handi pyramids were injured. The injured Govindas are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Dahi Handi celebrations had been suspended for the last two years due to the spread of Corona virus.

This year the festival of Dahi Handi was celebrated with great fanfare as the spread of the virus has reduced. This festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm on Friday as Govinda teams turned up in large numbers for the festival. The Govindas make a human pyramid while one member climbs atop the pyramid to break the 'Dahi handi'.

It has been reported that 116 Govindas were injured during this festival till 12 o'clock on Friday. Out of them, 93 Govindas have been treated and discharged home while 23 Govindas are still undergoing treatment in the hospital. Their condition is said to be stable. According to sources, more than 1,500 mandals had been set up in Mumbai.

These groups travel all over Mumbai and visit 'Dahi handi' organised by political parties, leaders and organisations. In return, these mandals are given cash prizes by the organisers. Meanwhile, former Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar rushed to KEM Hospital to enquire about the health condition of Govindas, who are undergoing treatment there. Govindas have been admitted to JJ Hospital, St George Hospital, GT Hospital, Nair Hospital, KEM, Sion, Trauma Hospital, Kuper Hospital, Ambedkar Hospital Kandivali, VN Desai, Rajawadi Hospital, MT Aggarwal, Bandra Bhabha and Poddar Hospital.