New Delhi: The Central government on Monday said that as many as 1156 Indians arrived in the country from Ukraine to date with none of them kept in isolation for Covid19.

"As on February 28, 5 flights (one on Mumbai and four in Delhi) carrying Indians from Ukraine have arrived in India carrying a total of 1156 passengers with none of the passengers kept under isolation so far," said Union Health Ministry.

Significantly, the health ministry on Monday issued a revised international travel advisory with various exemptions for Indians evacuated from Ukraine.

As per the new guidelines, Indian nationals from Ukraine not fulfilling either of the mandatory requirements (pre-boarding negative RT PCR test report or fully vaccinated certificate) as laid down in the present 'Guidelines for International Travel' have been exempted from uploading these documents on Air-Suvidha Portal before departure to India.

"Individuals who have completed their Covid19 vaccination (irrespective of the country of departure/vaccination) have been allowed to leave the arrival airport in India with the advice to self monitor their health for the next 14-days," the health ministry said.

The ministry further said that in case of a traveler not able to submit a pre-arrival RT PCR test or who has not completed their Covid19 vaccination, they gave been allowed to submit their samples on arrival with the advice to continue to self monitor their health for 14-days after arrival in India.

If tested positive, they shall be clinically managed as per laid down protocol, the ministry said.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, also wrote a letter to G Balasubramanian, joint secretary in the external affairs ministry informing about the new guidelines issued by the health ministry.

"Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is ready to lend every support possible in this crisis situation, so feel free to reach out to us in case any further support is required," said Agarwal in his letter.

Large diasporas of Indian nationals (mainly students) have found themselves embroiled in the political turmoil being faced by the country.

"Direct evacuation of these stranded Indians through flights could not be carried out in view of A Notice to Airmen or Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) issued in Ukraine. Accordingly, Indian missions in Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary have been making arrangements to get Indian nationals from Ukraine and fly them out of their respective counties under Operation Ganga Flights," the ministry said.