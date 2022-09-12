Bengaluru: As many as 1132 live star tortoises were rescued by police in Bengaluru on Saturday. Police sources said that the officials of the RMC Yard Police caught the four accused red handed when they were trying to sell the animals in the city.

They further revealed that all the four accused have been arrested. The accused have been identified as Kalyan, Simhadri, Aisak and Rajputra. They were trying to sell the tortoises near the Gorguntepalya bus stand on Tumkur Road. "A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act and the tortoises have been handed over to the Forest Department," police said.