Erode (Tamil Nadu): The Erode Food Cell police on Wednesday seized 1,100 kilogram rice meant for the ration cardholders and one person was arrested.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided a house at Krishnampalayam here, found the ration rice kept concealed in 50 gunny bags and arrested Dhanaraj, who was in possession of it.

During investigation, Dhanaraj confessed that he was hoarding the ration rice to sell it at premium price to the North Indian workers, police said. The Food Cell police registered a case against him. (PTI)