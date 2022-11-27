Jamshedpur: A 110-meter-tall chimney of the Tata Steel Plant in Jamshedpur was demolished on Sunday through a controlled explosion. The demolition of the 27-year-old chimney was conducted by the Edifice Engineering India Supported YJ Demolition Company of South Africa, said Tata Steel Vice President Avneesh Gupta.

The chimney of a closed batter of coke plant number 5 was demolished around 11 am in 11 seconds, Tata Steel officials said adding that prior to the demolition people were evacuated from the area by the safety team and security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incidents. The chimney was constructed in 1995.

Pointing out that Edifice Engineering India-supported YJ Demolition Company, which demolished the chimney also conducted the demolition of the Twin Towers in Noida, Gupta said the district administration was informed of the operation well in advance. He also said that the company will set up a new plant to protect the environment.