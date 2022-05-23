Srinagar: As per the latest reports, as many as 11 youths from Kashmir Valley went missing in May this year, as their families grieve and hope for their return each passing day. Many of these youths are well educated, Master of Science (MSc) and Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree holders. Fazil Ahmed Bhatt, son of Nazir Ahmed Bhatt, from Darbgam village of ​​Pulwama district, left his house on May 14 and did not return, while his phone has been inaccessible since then. Fazil is the younger brother of the slain militant Zahid Ahmed alias Zahid Tiger, who was killed a few years ago during an encounter with the security forces.

Irfan Ahmad Malik, a young man with a Master of Science (MSc) and Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree from the Arbal area of ​​Pulwama district, was missing for the past six days, while his family awaits his return. Another youth Junaid Ahmed Vega, 18, son of Ghulam Qadir Vega from the Godura area of ​​Pulwama district, had also gone missing since May 13. The family has also appealed to him to return home.

Official sources, however, confirmed that they have received reports of disappearances and are trying their best to trace the youth. There have been several cases of youth going missing from their homes in the Valley in the past and most of them have joined the ranks of militants. Although the overall number of militants has dropped significantly, the trend of local youth joining the militant outfits is not seen as a good sign. Authorities are urging local youth to stay away from the militancy. In fact, many young people were prevented from joining the militant outfits by security forces.

Meanwhile, as per official reports, the number of foreign militants in Kashmir has increased sharply in the first three months of 2022 (January-March). The figures also state that there are 87 militants active in south Kashmir, 65 in north Kashmir and 16 in central Kashmir. The reports further suggest that around 15 local youths had gone missing in the first three months of this year.

According to details, Afrin Altaf Malik and Shakir Ahmed Waza, both belonging to Tarns Shopian, went missing from their homes on May 17, 2022. Meanwhile, Zahid Ahmed Chopan, son of Ghulam Muhammad Chopan from the Kigam Shopian area left home on May 17 and did not return. Muzammil Wani, 15, from Shopian, Katpura, went missing on May 9.

Abid Hussain Shah from the Manhagam area of ​​Pulwama district had also gone missing for the last two weeks while Irshad Ahmed Mir of Nihalpura Baramulla went missing from his home on May 9, 2022. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Sameer Malik, son of Muhammad Sadiq Malik from the Butot area, went missing from his home on May 11. While Tauseef Ahmed, son of Ghulam Nabi Bhatt, did not return since May 8, 2022, 34-year-old Abdul Rashid Magray went missing on May 13. After the disappearance of all these youngsters, videos with their families for their return are being circulated on social media. Most of the families have also lodged complaints of their disappearance in the police stations concerned.

