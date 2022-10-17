Sheikhpura (Bihar): A group of 11 youths from Bihar's Sheikhpura has allegedly been held hostage in Jammu and Kashmir on the pretext of giving jobs in the state by a contractor in Delhi. The families of the youth residing in the Pananpur village have been receiving calls for ransom if they want their children back. The families have now reached out to the Sheikhpura DM Sawan Kumar to submit a memorandum to him, requesting the safe return of their children.

As informed by the victims' families, the 11 youths were contacted by a Palamu-based contractor identified as Prakash Soni, who promised to give them jobs in Jammu and Kashmir. However, when the minors reached there on October 7, they were forced to stay back, and their families were asked to pay a ransom amount of Rs One lakh twenty thousand. They also informed that the last time they could talk to their children was on October 13, and the victims sounded scared.

"The last conversation I had with the hostage children in Kashmir was on October 13. Everyone is scared. Their whereabouts are being changed continuously every two to three days. The children also said that they may be sold to another company if we fail to transfer the money immediately. We have reached out to the government and the district administration and sought help from them in the matter. We are very scared," said a family member of one of the 11 hostage kids.

The 11 victims have been identified as Sohit, Ujala, Saurabh, Prahlad, Sadasi, Birbal, Shyam, Natu, Paras, Rahul, and Sandeep. Meanwhile, Tariq Anwar, the Block Development Officer has ensured that the DM will soon take action in the matter. "Assurance has been given by the DM that soon the children will be brought back home safely," Anwar said. However, no official police action has been initiated in the matter so far.