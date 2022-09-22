Unnao: An 11-year-old rape survivor has given birth to a baby boy at the district hospital here in Unnao. The health of the newborn is being monitored in the NICU of the hospital, said, doctors. Initially, the police and medical staff at the CHC (Maurawan) did not believe that the girl could be pregnant and thought that her belly was swollen.

District child protection officer Sanjay Mishra said that the rape survivor was brought to the district hospital after acute labour pain. "She had a normal delivery and the baby weighs 2.60 kg. Both the mother and child are healthy," he said. CWC chairperson Preeti Singh, who has been in regular touch with the family, said initially the child had breathing issues. "He has been shifted to the NICU of the hospital, where his condition is being monitored closely," she said.

The victim was kidnapped in January when she was at a local shop to buy sugar. Three men allegedly covered her face and took her away to a graveyard where she was allegedly gang-raped. Three accused were arrested after the complaint was lodged by the police.SP (Unnao) Dinesh Tripathi said the family had approached the police in February with a complaint against unidentified persons.

During the statement recorded before the magistrate, the girl's father had stated that he would reveal the names later. On the basis of the names he revealed, three persons were arrested for rape under the provisions of POCSO. The police also invoked Gangster Act against the accused. "The family has given names of two other persons, saying they were also involved in the crime," he said."We will put these names before the court and seek permission to investigate them. The case is already on trial in POCSO court," added the SP. (IANS)