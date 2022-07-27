Malappuram(Kerala): A 11-year-old boy has been found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the Madrassa building on Wednesday in Malappuram, Kerala. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The deceased was a resident of Kadappadi, Kondotty and a student of the Masjid Hiflul Quran College at Tirunavaya the in Malappuram district. The boy had been studying in the Madrassa as a resident scholar. The students who studied with Salih immediately informed the Madrassa authorities about the incident, who later reached out to the police.

Kerala police said, "A case of death of an 11-year-old madrasa student under mysterious circumstances inside Madrassa building in Malappuram has been reported.” Police have conducted an enquiry and have sent the body for postmortem. The officials suspect some foul play behind the death of the minor boy and a further probe is underway.