Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh): Thirteen people, including women and children, lost their lives after they accidentally fell into a well during a wedding celebration in the Nebua Naurangiya police station area of Kushinagar in the state. The incident occurred last night at around 10 pm during a wedding program wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load, the slab broke.

The wedding ceremony was being held at the residence of Parameshwar Kushwaha and around 50-60 women and girls were standing near the well when the unfortunate incident took place.

According to the District Magistrate of Kushinagar, S Rajalingam, "We have got to know that 11 people have died and two others have been seriously injured after they accidentally fell into a well. This happened during a wedding program wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load, the slab broke. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased."

Following the incident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deeply condoled the death of people in the accident of falling in a well. "He has directed the concerned officials to conduct rescue and relief operations immediately and provide proper treatment to the injured," the CMO tweeted, adding that a probe into the matter is currently underway.