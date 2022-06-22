Bettiah (Bihar): An elderly man, Bhuti Prasad, 65 died on spot in Bihar after an 11,000-volt high-tension wire fell on him at around 11 am on Wednesday. Bhuti's body is reported to have been burnt to ashes while none of the onlookers dared to go near the man, due to the electric current. He was sitting at the door of his house in Bettiah when the fatal mishap occurred.

On receiving information about the incident, the personnel of the Electricity Department and Sirisia OP in-charge Vikas Kumar Tiwari reached the spot. The body was sent for post-mortem to Bettiah GMCH after switching off the power. Sirsia OP in charge said that further action is being taken in this matter through the registration of an FIR.