Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said that the process has been initiated to attach the property of the militant, Adil Ahmad Wani, involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian district, under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). "The attachment of the properties entails that these structures cannot be transferred, leased or sold in any manner, except with the prior permission of the DGP of J&K police. With Wednesday’s additions, 11 properties so far have been attached in Kashmir," a senior police official said, adding that the attachment of properties is being done as part of the “wholistic approach to counter-terror operations”.

The official further said, "the militant identified as Adil Ahmad Wani of Kutpora village of Shopian was involved in the killing of Sunil Kumar of Chotigam village of the district. The process of attaching the house of Adil Wani has been initiated and his kin has already been arrested." Pertinently, on March 24, this year, the police warned that properties of people providing shelter to militants or their associates will be attached under the (UAPA). "Process has started for attachment of some immovable properties which have been used for the purpose of militancy as per section 2(g) & 25 of the ULP Act. Don't give shelter or harbour militants/associates. Legal action will be supplemented by property attachments as per law," Srinagar police had posted on its official Twitter handle.

Following this, on June 22, police in Srinagar attached five residential properties on charges of “wilful harbouring of militants”. "The investigations proved beyond doubt that these houses were used for purpose of terrorism and shelter, harbour was voluntarily, knowingly given by the member(s) of the house. Many attacks on civilians and security forces were conspired and planned by terrorists while using these houses as hideouts,” a police spokesperson said in a statement. The statement further said, "While two houses have been attached in the jurisdiction of Parimpora police station, one house each was attached under Nowhatta, Pantha Chowk and Zakura police stations."

Similarly, on July 28, this year, police attached five more such properties in the Srinagar district. As per the police statement, "two are in Lawaypora, one each in Maloora, Batmaloo and Harwan. These houses were used by active terrorists as hideouts to conspire, plan and execute terror acts in Srinagar district.” Interestingly, in February last year, a total of 61 vehicles, five houses, and six shops, besides land and cash were subsequently seized or attached under the UAPA. The properties included that of separatist leaders and their associates.