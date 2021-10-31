11 passengers die as vehicle falls into gorge at Vikasnagar in Uttarakhand
Published on: 3 hours ago |
Updated on: 2 hours ago
Updated on: 2 hours ago
11 passengers die as vehicle falls into gorge at Vikasnagar in Uttarakhand
Published on: 3 hours ago |
Updated on: 2 hours ago
Updated on: 2 hours ago
Vikasnagar: A vehicle coming from Chakrata towards Vikasnagar fell into a deep gorge near Vaila. In the accident, 11 passengers, who were travelling in the vehicle, have died on the spot while many others are said to be sustained injuries. On receiving information about the accident, SDRF and police personnel rushed to the spot. Further details. are awaited.
Loading...