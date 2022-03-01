Hyderabad: At least eleven more students, who were stuck in war-torn Ukraine, have reached Hyderabad on Monday. The students who are being evacuated under 'Operation Ganga' arrived in Mumbai from where they boarded a flight to Hyderabad and reached here at around 8.30 pm on Monday.

The students' parents got emotional when their children landed safely in India. According to sources, around 2,000 Telugu students were studying in Ukraine. The government of India is making all efforts to bring them back.

Also Read: Bihar govt to bear travel expenses of returnees from war-hit Ukraine

On Monday, PM Modi while presiding over a high-level meeting over the Ukraine crisis said that the entire government machinery was working round-the-clock to ensure that all stranded Indians in Ukraine are safe and secure. This was the second high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister during the day over the prevailing situation in Ukraine.