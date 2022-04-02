Tirupattur (Tamil Nadu): Eleven people were killed and more than 20 sustained serious injuries when a pick-up truck they were travelling in met with an accident in Tirupattur area of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. According to police, the incident took place at Jawadhu hills when around 30 people from Puliyur village were heading for a temple in the Sembarai area.

Police said that while passing through a turn, the driver of the truck lost control and it plunged into a valley. While six people died on the spot, five others succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Tirupattur Rural Police have registered a case and have started a probe. The injured are undergoing treatment at the district government hospital. A video of the incident showed slippers and bottles scattered at the spot and injured people lying at a distance from the upturned vehicle.

Offering condolences to the bereaved families, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of those who died in the accident and Rs. 50,000 for those injured. "I have ordered authorities to expedite the treatment to the injured at the district government hospital," said Stalin.