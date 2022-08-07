Mussoorie: Eleven persons were injured on Sunday when a bus went out of control and fell into a deep gorge and crashed onto the road below. According to police, 11 out of the 39 passengers on the bus sustained injuries out of which the injuries of eight are said to be serious.

The incident took place near ITBP Gate on Mussoorie Library Marg. Upon receiving information, ITBP personnel and Mussoorie police reached the spot and started a rescue operation. SSP Dalip Kunwar said, "The accident took place due to the brake failure of the bus."

He also said that the injuries of eight passengers are serious and they have been hospitalized. Kunwar said that the condition of one passenger is critical and the passenger has been referred to another hospital.

District Magistrate Sonika Singh said the 11 injured passengers were initially admitted to the SDH Hospital and one of them was referred to another hospital as his condition was critical. "The condition of the remaining 10 passengers is stable," she said.