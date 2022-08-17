Coimbatore: The forest department of Kerala and Tamil Nadu are making intensive efforts to catch and treat an eight-year-old wild elephant roaming around in poor health conditions on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. A total of 11 teams including seven teams in the Tamil Nadu forest area and four teams in the Kerala forest area are engaged in searching for the elephant.

In this situation, the forest staff under the leadership of Range Forest Officer Biju are engaged in the search operation at Putur in the Attappadi forest area of Kerala state. Speaking to the media, Biju said, "The search for the wild elephant in the Kerala forest is going on. 50 forest personnel in four teams are engaged in the search operation in the Kerala forest. And so far no wild elephant has been seen in the Kerala forest. The search operation is ongoing. The wild elephant could not drink water".

For the second day in a row, elephants are being searched for by drones in the forests of Tamil Nadu. In this regard, Coimbatore District Forest Officer Ashokumar said, "The search for the elephant is going on today for the second day after exchanging information with the Kerala State Forest Department. Coimbatore Divisional Forest Officer Ramasubramaniam led by more than 70 forest department employees including 5 forest rangers are engaged in searching for the elephant. On the second day today, the search for the wild elephant is going on in Anaikatti Gopanari area.

A drone camera is also being used to search for the sick elephant that went into the forest. Meanwhile, a kumki elephant named Kaleem has been brought from Tapsilip Elephant Camp. Also steps have been taken to bring Ariraja Kumki elephant named Muthu from Tapsilip. A wild elephant may have suffered a mouth injury due to a conflict with wild elephants. Even though the elephant is a bit tired, it continues to walk in the forest".