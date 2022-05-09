Bhubaneswar: At least 11 fishermen stranded in the Bay of Bengal amid the rough sea conditions due to the Cyclone 'Asani' have been airlifted by the Indian Coast Guard, informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Pradeep Jena, on Monday.

Some fishermen from the Chikiti area of Ganjam district were returning from Vishakhapatnam on a boat. However, the fishermen were unable to negotiate through the rough waters due to high tides in view of the cyclonic storm, said Jena.

After receiving information from the Ganjam District Collector, the coast guard swung into action. All the fishermen have been rescued, he said.

The severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ (pronounced as Asani) over Southeast and adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal will trigger heavy rainfall for almost three days in Odisha starting from tomorrow, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. As per the latest bulletin released by IMD, the cyclonic storm intensified into severe cyclones and lies about 680 km in the north-northeast off Puri coast central-east of Bay of Bengal.

As per IMD, the severe cyclonic storm is likely to move northwestwards till May 10 and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts. It is likely to recurve and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast.

