Varanasi: After the inauguration of Pandit Deendayal Memorial center on Tuesday evening, the Chief Ministers of 11 BJP ruled states along with their family members reached Kashi Vishwanath Temple at night.

Addressing the media, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that, "the entire corridor is so wonderful that it will boost religious tourism. We have observed an entirely changed and wonderful version of Kashi Vishwanath from what I have observed back in 2014." Along with him, the Chief Ministers of Goa, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister of the state Keshav Prasad Maurya also reached Kashi Vishwanath to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva.

Khattar said that, "Thanks to both PM Modi and CM Yogi for rebuilding a grand temple by fulfilling the wishes of crores of Shiv devotees." He further said that "this grand work and the efforts put in by the Prime Minister gives a feeling of joy to the people."

Similarly, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, who came to Kashi Vishwanath, said that, "we were blessed by Lord Shiva. It seemed that the dream of a glorious India is coming true."

He also reminded Swami Vivekananda quote, "The end of Mahanisha is near, Mother India is opening the eyes again, those who are blind cannot see, those who are deaf cannot hear, but once again Mother India has been elevated to the position of Vishwa Guru". CM Yogi and PM Modi are making it true today. The lost glory of the country has been restored."

On the other hand, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was very happy to be here in religious abode. He said that, " I thank Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi." He said that "the people of India will have the hope of coming to Kashi Vishwanath, as the one becomes happy by coming here. India will become the world guru and on behalf of the people of Goa, I thank Narendra Modi."