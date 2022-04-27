Jammu: Eleven cattle were charred to death alive in a blaze that gutted a cowshed at Kallar Kattal area of Surankote in J&K's Poonch district on Wednesday morning, reports said. As per the reports, the cowshed belonging to Mohammad Fazal, son Wazir Mohammad, caught fire at around 8 am. Soon after, villagers rushed to the spot and were able to douse the flames after much effort. However, three buffaloes and eight goats kept inside the shed were burnt alive in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police launched investigation into the incident.

Also read: 12 houses gutted in blaze at Hijwa village in J-K's Ramban