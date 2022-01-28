New Delhi: A total of 11 people, including 9 women have been arrested in connection with the incident in Kasturba Nagar in Shahdara District of the national capital in which a woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded on the streets with her face blackened with ink, head shaved and with a garland of shoes around her neck.

Nine arrested out of the 11 named in the FIR, are women, Delhi Police said on Friday adding that more arrests will be made soon. According to police, they were informed about an incident that took place on Wednesday by the woman's husband, who was not present at the spot but was informed about it by his landlord.

Police said after receiving information, they rushed to the spot and rescued the 20-year-old woman from assault and took her to the police station. Police have registered a case under different sections of the Indian Penal Code including gang rape, physical assault, sexual assault and criminal conspiracy among others.

According to the victim's sister, a boy living in the neighbourhood who claimed to be in love with the woman committed suicide in November last year. "His family blames my sister for their son's death," she said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday called it a shameful act and urged the Centre to instruct the police to take strict action.

Delhi Commission for Women also issued a notice to the Delhi Police in connection with the gruesome crime and has demanded quick action to arrest the criminals and provision of security to the family of the survivor.

"An unfortunate incident of sexual assault of a woman due to personal enmity happened in Shahdara District," said R Sathiyasundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara. "Police has nabbed four accused and probe is on. All possible help and counselling are being provided to the victim," the DCP said.

