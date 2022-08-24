New Delhi/Ghaziabad: It was a well-rehearsed and well-researched murder plot taking cues from YouTube and other Internet platforms. Though it sounds strange. it seems to be true. This bizarre crime incident has surfaced in the Masuri locality of Ghaziabad. A 16-year-old boy studying in Class 10 to get out of parental pressure, took to crime and killed another minor whose age was just 13. But, the parents of the victim were yet to accept this theory of killing.

The 13-year-old boy hailing from Masuri locality in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh was killed on Monday by a 16-year-old accused who is a student of Class 10. During the investigation, the accused made startling revelations to the police stating that he (the accused boy) was not focusing on his studies. "Hence, I told my parents not to insist on sending me to school. But, I was compelled to pursue my studies by my parents. Therefore, annoyed over this, I killed a boy staying in my locality."

The body of the deceased boy was found below the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. A beer bottle was used for killing the boy. Besides, froth was coming out of the victim's mouth suggesting that the boy was also strangled by the accused. After the recovery of the body, we zeroed in on the accused who confessed his involvement in the crime, police said.

ASP Akash Patel said, "The arrested accused is a student of Class 10. He confessed to the police that he was not focusing on his studies. The accused told his parents that he didn't want to pursue education any longer. But, his parents pressurized him to continue his study. Hence, the accused took a boy living in his locality along with him and killed the latter. The accused told police that he did so because after the incident no one will ask him to go to school."