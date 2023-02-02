New Delhi: As many as 1,090 technical snags were reported in various airlines in the last two years with 544 reported in 2021 and 546 in 2022, the Union Minister of State (MoS) Civil Aviation VK Singh informed the Parliament in a written reply on Thursday.

As per the information shared by the MoS, Indigo reported the maximum number of technical snags with 215 in 2022, 179 in 2021 followed by Spicejet which recorded 143 in 2022 and 170 in 2021, and Vistara which recorded 97 technical snags in 2022, and 85 in 2021. To a question on whether it is a fact that more technical snags are reported in the country only due to the operation of low-cost airlines, MoS in his reply denied the claim and said "technical snags are experienced during operation of aircraft. These may be due to improper functioning/malfunctions of systems/equipment/components fitted on the aircraft."

"Some of the technical snags may require the flight crew to take actions such as air turn back, aborted take-off, or go around keeping the safety of operation in view and are usually taken to avert serious incidents/accidents," he added. "Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ensures that the airline and the maintenance or organization continue to comply with the regulatory requirements against which they have been initially approved through a system of surveillance, audits, spot checks, night surveillance, etc."

Meanwhile, the MoS also said that a total of 8 accidents have been recorded during the year 2022 involving Flying Training Organisation aircraft with the investigation still in progress in 7 cases. Singh was replying to a question from DMP MP Dr Gautham Sigamani Pon on the number of accidents occurring across the country involving training aircraft.

To a question on whether it is a fact that the DGCA has issued a number of commercial pilot licenses during the year 2022, MoS said that DGCA has issued 1165 commercial pilot licences during the year 2022. To a separate question from TMC MP Nussrat Jahan on whether there is an acute shortage of pilots in the country, MoS replied that "There is no shortage of pilots in India".