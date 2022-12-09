New Delhi: As many as 1063 cases of crimes against woman railway passengers in the last three years, the Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday. While 580 such cases were registered in 2019, 205 cases were lodged in 2020 and the figure stood at 278 in 2021. The statistics were shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply.

Referring to the National Crime Records Bureau statistics the Union Minister said that there has been a significant decrease in the cases of crime against women passengers in 2021. "Based on the data published by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) available upto 2021, there is a considerable decrease in the cases of crime against women passengers reported over Indian Railways during the year 2021 as compared to the year 2019", as "Data of crime in the year 2020 is not considered for comparison as the passenger train operation was severely curtailed due to the onset of Covid-19";, he added.

As for the steps taken by the Railways to ensure the safety of women passengers in train Union Minister said that various steps including an increment in surveillance in railway coaches and at railway stations along with awareness campaigns through, posters, banners and deployment of special squads for short distances are being taken by the Railways.

