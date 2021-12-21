Agartala: Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has revealed that around 10,474 posts are lying vacant in various departments. During a question-answer session on the second day of the TTAADC, Chief Executive Member Purnachandra Jamatia responded to a question raised by nominated member Bidyut Debbarma, that “A total number of 10,474 vacancies in various departments under TTAADC are now lying vacant. There are 33 vacancies for sub-zonal officers and 290 vacancies for village secretaries. In the vacant posts, temporary officers and secretaries are being appointed”.

He also said that, "if there would be an inflow of financial resources, the initiative will be taken to fill the vacancies."

During the session, discussions were held on four bills including the General Discussion of the Tripura District Council TED (License and Control) (First Amendment) Bill 2021. General Discussion of the TTAADC (Constitution, Election, and Conduct of Business) Twentieth Amendment (Bill 2021), General Discussion of the TTAADC Police Service Bill 2021, and General Discussion of the TTAADC Village Committee (Conduct of Election Fourth Amendment) Bill 2021.

Chairman of the council Jagadish Debbarma presented the Bills for discussion in the second half of the session. He said that "all parties including the ruling party, the opposition, and the nominated members have given their full support to the bills." However, Jagadish Debbarma said, "the police bill needs further discussion."