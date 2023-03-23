New Delhi: There is a shortage of commanders on certain types of aircraft and the same is being managed by utilizing foreign pilots by issuing Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorization (FATA). Currently, there are 67 FATA holders in India, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The statistics came in as a response from General VK Singh, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation via a written reply to a question from DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi asking whether it is a fact that there is a shortage of commanders on certain types of aircraft and the same is being managed by utilizing foreign pilots by issuing FATA.

"As per data received from various Indian scheduled airlines, a total of 244 pilots have been recruited in the year 2021, the Minister said when being asked whether 296 pilots were recruited against 862 commercial pilot licenses issued in 2021.

On whether any estimate study has been undertaken to assess the requirement of pilots in the country for the upcoming years, the MoS pointed out that "As per Industry projections there may be a need for 1000 pilots per annum in India over the next five years. The annual requirement of commercial pilots depends upon various factors such as the financial health of an airline, airline expansion plan, and growth in the aviation sector."

The Minister further stated that "15% of pilots in India are women which is almost three times the global average of 5%". He also said that "Currently, there is no special program in the Government to encourage pilot training for women and backward classes including SCs/STs."

As for the existing number of Indian nationals and foreign nationals employed in the airport industry in the country, the Minister said that as on "1 March 2023, a total of 15,896 regular officials are employed in the Airports Authority of India (AAI) posted across various airports/stations. All AAI employees are Indian nationals."

"As per Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), there are approximately 10,000 pilots including 67 foreign nationals employed with various airlines of India" and "there are 35 DGCA-approved FTOs in India operating at 53 bases," the Minister stated.