Coimbatore: Shanthi, a mother of four children, has now a new identity of being the first female driver in the 100-year-old Pollachi municipality in the Southern state of Tamil Nadu. Shanthi who hails from Raja Mill Road Pollachi, Coimbatore, had lost her husband Nagaraj years ago, Since then she was working on daily wages but not being able to fulfill the needs of her children.

After which she decided to learn to drive as it was her passion, so she learned it that too without anyone's help and also acquired a license. When Pollachi municipality Chairman, Shyamala Navaneethakrishnan came to know about Shanthi's driving skills, he offered her a driver's job in Pollachi municipality.

Shanthi said, "I am very happy to get a driver's job in Pollachi municipality. I have been driving for the last 10 years and drove to various places like Cochin, Bangalore, and various districts of Tamil Nadu without even a minor accident. I also drive cars and heavy vehicles. I went through hard times during the Corona period and was not able to pay even for my house and food," she added.

