Vijayanagara (Karnataka): More than 100 sheep have died and 30 sheep have fallen ill after eating the pomegranate crop sprayed with pesticides at Hampasagara village in Hagaribommanahalli taluk of Karnataka. These sheep are belonging to Karibasappa, T Kotresh, C Veeresha and Manjunath Karibasava Sajji of Bannikallu village.

Also read: Sheep help farmer in Karnataka plough his agriculture land

The shepherds had taken the sheep to graze near Hampasagara village and they consumed the pomegranate crop that had been sprayed with pesticides as a result more than 100 sheep became seriously ill and died on the spot. While a veterinary doctor, who visited the spot, provided treatment to them. Shepherds, who lost sheep, are in tears.