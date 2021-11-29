Patna: Amid concerns over the new Omnicron variant of Covid-19, 100 out of the 281 people in Bihar, who recently returned from African countries from where the Centre has banned travellers, are missing. The State Health Department is unable to trace them at the address mentioned in their passports.

Out of the 100 missing persons, 30 people have returned to Patna alone but 11 to 12 of them couldn't be traced. The Bihar government wants them to be tested for corona virus. But the Health Department team that reached for the sample could not find these people.

The Central government has submitted a list of 281 such people who have recently returned from the banned countries to the State government. Now, the government wants these people to give their samples to the health department. So that the virology department can know about its mutants in time.

The Civil Surgeon of Patna said that till now the investigation report of 11 samples has been received in the capital adding that all these reports are negative. He also said that efforts are on to find more people as well. Efforts are being made to talk to people by taking out their contact numbers.

According to experts, if this new variant of the corona is to be avoided, then apart from the Covid guidelines, it is necessary that now the booster dose of the vaccine should also be started.