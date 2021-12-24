New Delhi: Delhi has inoculated 100 per cent of its eligible beneficiaries with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday.

"Delhi completes first dose to 100% eligible people - 148.33 lakh Salute to Doctors, ANMs, Teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other Frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all district functionaries," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the national capital reported 180 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 782 and test positivity at 0.29 percent. A total of 62,697 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

In view of the rising cases of Omicron in Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has put a ban on all kinds of gatherings on Christmas and New Year in the national capital. "As per the DDMA order, all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and festival related gatherings and congregations are completely prohibited in Delhi," the DDMA order read.

Moreover, capacity at public places like restaurants, auditoriums and Assembly halls has again been reduced to 50 per cent, while gatherings at wedding functions have been capped at 200 persons to curb the spread of the new Covid variant."

All district magistrates as well as DCPs shall conduct surprise checks and raids in their respective areas and shall take strict penal action against the defaulters," the DDMA stated.

(With agency inputs)